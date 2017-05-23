Docutech expands into Scottsdale, Arizona

Docutech, a provider of document and compliance technology for the mortgage, home equity and consumer lending industries, announced its new office opening in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This new office will join the company’s headquarters in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to support the company’s growth initiatives.

The company’s new chief operating officer, Amy Brandt, will lead the new operations. Brandt was also named to the HousingWire Women of Influence list in 2013, she is on the right in the red jacket.

“Our operations expansion into the Scottsdale market is a reflection of our commitment to support the digital evolution of the industry and the growth of our leadership position,” Brandt said.

Docutech’s solutions will enable lenders in the area to generate and customize loan documents and reduce operational costs and improve overall productivity.

“We carefully selected Scottsdale, Arizona, for the expansion of our operations given the area’s depth of industry talent,” Brandt said. “We are thrilled to be part of this community and look forward to ongoing growth and to continue to serve the evolving needs of the lending industry and their customers.”

Docutech’s new office will be located in the Lincoln Towne Centre building at 4250 N. Drinkwater Blvd. in Old Town Scottsdale.