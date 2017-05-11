Docutech hires Amy Brandt as president and COO

Lending People Movers

Docutech, a provider of document and compliance technology for the mortgage industry, named Amy Brandt as its new president and chief operating officer, bringing more than 20 years experience to the position.

In her role, Brandt will be responsible for leading all aspects of daily operations, including sales, customer support, marketing and product development.

“Docutech has experienced significant success by providing industry-leading document and compliance services to financial institutions over the past two decades,” said Ty Jenkins, founder and CEO of Docutech. “As we continue to expand our product and service offerings as an enterprise lending solutions leader, Amy brings the leadership and expertise needed to optimize Docutech’s operations to better serve our customers and realize our growth potential.”

Most recently, Brandt served as president of originations and corporate technology at New Penn Financial, where she oversaw all origination channels,

She also previously served as chief operations officer at Prospect Mortgage, where she enhanced day-to-day operations and transformed the lender’s technology infrastructure. Brandt was also named to the HousingWire Women of Influence list in 2013, she is on the right in the red jacket.

“Docutech is well-positioned to be the premier provider of enterprise-wide lending solutions to financial institutions of all sizes,” Brandt said. “I look forward to leading Docutech to provide the highest level of value, service and innovation to banks and lenders in the coming years.”

