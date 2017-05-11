Freddie Mac: Mixed economic reports hold average mortgage rate at 4% mark

Lending The Ticker

May 11, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Mortgage rates held relatively steady, holding close to the 4% mark after a week of mixed economic news.

“Mixed economic reports over the last few weeks have anchored the 30-year mortgage rate around the 4% mark,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said.

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage increased slightly to 4.05% for the week ending May 11, 2017. This is up slightly from last week’s 4.02% and from last year’s 3.57%.

The 15-year FRM also increased slightly to 3.29%, up from 3.27% last week and 2.81% last year.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage moved even less to 3.14%, up from 3.13% last week and 2.78% last year.

“The 10-year Treasury yield jumped eight basis points this week while the 30-year mortgage rate rose three basis points to 4.05%,” Becketti said.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

