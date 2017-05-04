Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hover near 4% mark

Lending The Ticker

May 4, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Mortgage rates ticked up slightly, but hovered near the 4% mark after the weak gross domestic product increase and the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision not to raise rates.

“Markets have been erring on the side of caution following a weak advance estimate for first-quarter GDP and the FOMC’s broadly expected decision to leave rates unchanged,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said.

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage edged down slightly to 4.02% for the week ending May 4, 2017. This is down from last week’s 4.03% but still up from last year’s 3.61%.

The 15-year FRM held steady at 3.27%, an increase from last year’s 2.86%.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage increased slightly, hitting 3.13%. This is up from last week’s 3.12%, but down from 2.8% last year.

“The 10-year Treasury yield remained relatively flat this week, as did the 30-year mortgage rate which fell one basis point to 4.02%,” Becketti said.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

