Lending The Ticker

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates increase after weeks of declines

Despite shift, housing remains strong

April 27, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS 15-year FRM 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage Freddie Mac Interest rates Treasury yields
money chart

Mortgage rates increased this week, surpassing the 4% mark once again after several weeks of declines.

“The 10-year Treasury yield rose about 10 basis points this week,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “The 30-year mortgage rate moved with Treasury yields, rising six basis points to 4.03%.”

Click to Enlarge

4-27-17

(Source: Freddie Mac)

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.03% for the week ending April 27, 2017. This is up from last week’s 3.97% and from last year’s 3.66%.

The 15-year FRM also increased, hitting 3.27% this week, an increase from last week’s 3.23% and 2.89% last year.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage climbed to 3.12%, up from 3.1% last week and 2.86% last year.

“Despite recent swings in mortgage rates, the housing market continues to show signs of strength — both existing and new home sales in March exceeded expectations, and the Case-Shiller Home Price Index posted another solid gain,” Becketti said.

Reprints

Related Articles

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hit third straight week of declines

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates see second consecutive week of major declines

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hover just above 2017 lows

Me-small
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

CFPB releases report promoting diversity in mortgage industry

CoreLogic: Distressed sales drop to lowest level in nearly 10 years

First quarter homeownership rate underwhelms

Lack of housing supply slows pending home sales in March

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
April 2017

Build to rent

Build to rent allows investors to buy newly built homes and rent them out instead of selling them. Because the homes are new, investors are able to charge higher rent prices and tenants often stay in the home for longer periods of time. But the question remains: Why would builders move into the rental market during a time when homes are selling quickly and at higher prices than any time in the past decade?

Feature

The American Dream revisited

Deborah Huso
 Lending
Today the average student debt resulting from a four-year degree stands at $30,000. According to a report released by American Student Assistance in 2015, 71% of non-homeowners surveyed who carry student debt say the burden of monthly payments has kept them from purchasing a home. More than half of those say their student debt loads will likely prevent home ownership for another five years.

Commentary

The SFR market in 2017

Tim Reilly
Tim Reilly
 InvestmentsReal Estate
Currently, institutional investors control approximately 170,000 properties (a relatively small portion of the overall SFR space, which is dominated by smaller investors, and estimated to include 11 to 13 million properties). KBRA reports that 105,000 properties have been included in the 26 single-borrower deals done to date, which suggests there are somewhere north of 60,000 properties that could still be securitized. 