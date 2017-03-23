Lending Real Estate The Ticker

Maxwell, Matic Insurance Services partner to simplify homeowners insurance process

Matic insurance software will be integrated in Maxwell’s mortgage platform

March 23, 2017
Ben Lane
Maxwell, a provider of digital mortgage software and a winner of HousingWire Magazine’s 2017 HW Tech100, and Matic Insurance Services, a digital homeowners insurance agency for mortgage borrowers, announced a partnership that will make it easier for borrowers to obtain homeowners insurance as part of the mortgage process.

Under the partnership, Maxwell will integrate Matic's homeowners insurance software into its platform. The companies say that the integration will allow borrowers to receive customized homeowners policy options in seconds and help Maxwell's clients close loans faster.

“At Maxwell, our aim is to make every interaction between loan officers and their homebuyers a delight,” John Paasonen, Maxwell's CEO, said.

“As we continue to transform the way loan officers work with homebuyers, we are pleased to join forces with Matic, an innovative company that is equally focused on simplifying the home-buying process,” Paasonen added. “Together we're streamlining a friction point we hear about far too often—homeowners insurance.”

Aaron Schiff, co-founder and CEO of Matic Insurance, said that the partnership will help borrowers and lenders.

“Today's mortgage borrowers are looking for a convenient, paperless mortgage experience that companies like Maxwell deliver,” Schiff said. “With our technology working behind the scenes, lenders and mortgage professionals using the Maxwell platform can rest assured their customers will get the best, most affordable and most appropriate homeowners coverage within seconds.”

