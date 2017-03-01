Lending
2017 HW Tech100 Winner: Maxwell

POS and workflow automation tool built for loan officers and borrowers

March 1, 2017
Maxwell is a Silicon Valley-based point-of-sale and workflow automation tool built for loan officers and their borrowers.

The system empowers loan officers by intelligently automating their collaboration with borrowers and their real estate agents. Features include the ability to connect to more than 15,000 financial institutions to generate verified financial account statements, automated borrower follow-ups by text and email, built-in LOE tools and libraries, and a customizable loan application.

Automation has reduced document collection time by 45% and enables lenders to close in weeks, not months. Loan officers on Maxwell, particularly high producers, report saving upwards of 20% of their time by relying on Maxwell.

himaxwell.com

