Here’s how first-time homebuyers in U.S. stack up to their Canadian neighbors

U.S. falling behind when it comes to down payments

February 24, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
First-time homebuyers in Canada are surpassing U.S. first-time buyers when it comes to their down payment.

Similar to the U.S. market, home prices in Canada are skyrocketing, creating affordability problems across the country, according to a blog by Daniel Wong for Better Dwelling. Because of this rising unaffordability, the U.S. isn’t the only country where Millennials are delaying buying a home. However, a new survey from Mortgage Pros Canada shows one distinct difference between U.S. and Canadian Millennials.

According to the survey, Canadian first-time homebuyers are seeing a record amount of equity in their homes as they are putting more money down than ever.

From the blog:

Despite sky-high home prices, first-time homebuyers in Canada are putting more money down than ever. Dunning notes that from 2014 – 2016, first-time buyers averaged a 23% down payment. This is an all time high, trumping pre-1990 buyers that averaged 22%.

About 51% of these homebuyers are getting the down payment from their own savings, a high not seen since before 1990. Another 19% borrowed the money from a financial institution and 15% borrowed the money from their parents.

But while down payments are hitting new highs in Canada, they are reaching new lows in the U.S. due to the rising popularity of 3% or even zero-down conventional loans, according to an article by The Mortgage Reports.

Source: Better Dwelling
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

