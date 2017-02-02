Lending Real Estate The Ticker

[Video] Here’s how student loans hold back homeownership

Plus, will the FHA mortgage interest rate cut come back?

February 2, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS 3 points video homeownership rate student debt United Wholesale Mortgage
house

Student loans can be a major barrier to homeownership in more ways than one, which could explain why Millennials are losing hope in homeownership as part of the American dream.

United Wholesale Mortgage released a video showing three things to be on the lookout for in 2017, one of which explained the growing problem of student loans.

“Student loans are a major barrier to many Millennials to buying or refinancing a home,” UWM President and CEO Mat Ishbia said.

This sentiment is held by others in the industry as well. Back in July, the National Association of Realtors explained Millennials with student debt are not interested in buying a home. Another survey from NAR shows that Millennials with student debt struggle to save up for a down payment.

As it turns out, struggling to save for a down payment is only one way that student debt hinders homeownership. In order to get a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Federal Housing Administration loan, the prospective homeowner must be paying at least 1% of their loan balance each month.

“We’re hoping Fannie, FHA and Freddie Mac all get a little bit better on this because we think it’s a barrier to entry for a lot of people trying to buy a home,” Ishbia says in his video.

Ishbia also touches on the recent FHA mortgage insurance premium cut, which was pulled back on the first day of President Donald Trump’s administration.

It is important to note that although the video says Trump and Ben Carson, Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee, ordered the reversal, however the change is a bit more complicated than that. In fact, Carson did not make any changes as he still hasn’t been confirmed as HUD secretary.

During his hearing, Carson responded to questions about it, saying he would “really examine” the FHA premium cut and said that he planned to discuss it with a number of interested parties before determining a course of action.

But is there a chance the cut could still go through? To put it simply – yes.

“We still think there’s a 30% change they will bring it back, but that means there’s a 70% chance that they won’t,” Ishbia said.

The last thing he touched on in is video was adjustable rate mortgages, saying they are making a comeback in the market, so lenders can get on the train or get left behind.

“If the whole industry is going this way and you don’t know how to sell them, you’re gonna get left behind,” he states.

Here is Ishbia’s three points video for February:

Reprints

Related Articles

NAR survey shows how college, student debt affect homeownership

Look out housing, Millennials are about to take over

Here's how student loan debt plays a role in the future of housing

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

8 years and counting: Economy could set record with no recession in sight

Homeowners waiting longer to break even on buying a home

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates quiet after tepid GDP estimate

Third-party sales at foreclosure auctions now higher than ever

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
February 2017

Mortgage servicing boom

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, low interest rates and strict capital requirements combined to make servicing a losing proposition for many banks. The sharp glare of regulators didn’t help either, as banks and nonbanks navigated the already thankless waters of servicing with a new target on their backs. But all that changed abruptly in the fourth quarter of 2016 with the one-two punch of a Trump win and a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Feature

Servicing under Trump's administration

Sarah Wheeler
Sarah Wheeler
 Servicing
Singling out the law that created the CFPB generated a backlash from Congressional Democrats, but it remains to be seen what Democrats can do to stop the Trump juggernaut. See what Mike Jones of Navigant advises servicers to do in this uncertain environment.