[Photos] Meet Aspen’s highest priced home sale since 2015

Aspen, Colorado just saw its highest priced home sale since the end of 2015 with the sale of a $24.406 million home.

Home prices continue to increase across the nation, but Aspen saw especially high home prices. The median sales price in the area hit $937,500, according to data from Trulia.

Median rent per month came in at $35,000 compared to an average annual household income of just over $70,000. But these incredibly high home prices did not seem to hold back homeownership, which was higher than the national average at 61%.

The over $24 million home sale marked the highest sale since December 2015, according to Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, the real estate company that represented the buyer in the sale.

“This closing represents the highest price residential sale in the area in almost two years and serves as a testament to the momentum we’ve experienced at the onset of the New Year,” said Brooke Peterson, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse CEO.

The property sits on five acres and is made up of 14,000 square feet. The property holds a lake and is surrounded by mountains. It contains eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, an in-home theater and an indoor and outdoor pool and spa.

