CoreLogic: Home prices jump 7% in December

Increase projected to slow next year

February 7, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Home prices shot up in the last month of 2016, but growth could slow through the next year, according to CoreLogic, a property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

Home prices increased 7.2% annually in December, and 0.8% from the previous month, according to the CoreLogic Home Price Index.

“Last year ended with a bang with home prices up over 7% nationally, led largely by major metro areas,” CoreLogic President and CEO Anand Nallathambi said. “We expect prices to continue to rise just under 5% in 2017 buoyed by lack of supply and continued high demand.”

Home price growth could slow down next year, the CoreLogic HPI Forecase shows. Home prices will increase 4.7% annually in December 2017, and will increase by just 0.1% from December to January this year.

The CoreLogic HPI Forecast is a projection of home prices using the CoreLogic HPI and other economic variables. Values are derived from state-level forecasts by weighting indices according to the number of owner-occupied households for each state.

“As of the end of 2016, the CoreLogic national index was 3.9% below the peak reached in April 2006,” CoreLogic Chief Economist Frank Nothaft said. “We expect our national index to rise 4.7% during 2017, which would put homes prices at a new nominal peak before the end of this year.”

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

