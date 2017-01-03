Lending Real Estate Valuations

CoreLogic: Home prices grew more than 7% in November

Marks first time since May 2014

January 3, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS CoreLogic Home Price home price growth
snow houses

Home price growth isn’t letting up anytime soon as the latest report from CoreLogic shows prices increased by 7.1% in November 2016 compared to a year ago. And the trend is predicted to continue into 2017.

The rise in home prices is a continuation from last month, which posted a 6.7% rise in home prices, including distressed sales. 

According to an analysis of CoreLogic’s report by Matthew Pointon, property economist for Capital Economics, annual growth hasn’t exceeded 7% since May 2014.

Pointon attributed the increase in home prices to a rise in housing demand following President-elect Donald Trump’s win, and continued low levels of inventory.

On a monthly basis, home prices increased month over month by 1.1% in November 2016 compared to October 2016.

"Last summer's very low mortgage rates sparked demand, and with for-sale inventories low, the result has been a pickup in home-price growth," said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic.

The chart below shows the national home price change since May 2002.

Click to enlarge

home price chart

(Source: CoreLogic)

"Home prices continue to march higher, with home prices in 27 states above their pre-crisis peak levels," said Anand Nallathambi, president and CEO of CoreLogic. "Nationally, the CoreLogic Home Price Index remains 4% below its April 2006 peak, but should surpass that peak by the end of 2017."

Since it will take some time for inventory levels to rise, which will put upward pressure on house prices, Capital Economic predicts prices to rise by around 5% over 2017, close to what looks set to be a 6% rise over 2016.

In comparison, CoreLogic forecasted an increase of about 5% in home prices in 2017. However, some neighborhoods could even see double-digit growth while others may decline.

 

 

Reprints

Related Articles

CoreLogic: Home prices surge 6.3% in November

CoreLogic: Home prices increased 7.4% in 2014

CoreLogic: Home prices maintain pace, increase 6.3%

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

[Video] UWM CEO: Will the FHA lower mortgage insurance premiums?

California hires Eric Holder to fight back against future Trump troubles

This chart proves borrowers keep getting better at paying their mortgage

Walter Investment sells Green Tree Insurance Agency to Assurant

Mortgage applications sink over the holidays

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.