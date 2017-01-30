Real Estate The Ticker

First American: Rising interest rates finally takes toll on home affordability

Houses still remain pretty affordable, though

January 30, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS affordability First American First American Financial Corp. Real House Price Index
House

November brought a reversal to the growing home affordability with a sudden drop, according to First American Financial Corp.’s Real House Price Index.

What the company calls “real house prices” increased 4.4% from October to November, reversing the decreasing trend.

“Real purchasing-power adjusted house prices jumped 4.4% month-over-month, reversing a six-month trend of decreases,” First American Chief Economist Mark Fleming said. “Year-over-year, real house prices have increased 2%.”

“The shift in real house prices signals a decrease in affordability, driven primarily by rising mortgage rates,” Fleming said. “However, while rates are increasing, they remain very low from a historical standpoint.”

The RHPI measures price changes of single-family homes, but adjusts it for the impact of income and interest rate changes on consumer home-buying power. By these standards, real home prices are 37.1% lower than their housing-boom peak in July 2006, while unadjusted home prices remain 0.6% above the peak.

Real home prices are up 1.7% from November 2015, according to the index. This is compared to the unadjusted increase of 5.4% from 2015.

Fleming explained how wages and the rising interest rates played into November’s increase in real home prices.

“Meaningful gains in wages help offset some of the decrease in affordability,” he said. “Even as rates rise above 4%, housing, on a purchasing-power adjusted basis, continues to be as affordable as it was almost 18 years ago in April 1999.”

However, the fourth quarter GDP report showed a slow-down in wages, leading some experts to question its impact on home affordability.

“We saw a widespread decrease in affordability in November, as all but three of the 43 major markets First American tracks saw increasing year-over-year growth in real house prices,” Fleming said. “Yet, my research suggests that rising mortgage rates will, over time, moderate price growth more into alignment with the current pace of income growth.”

Reprints

Related Articles

Economist: Housing affordability hits quarter-century best in September

NAR: Home affordability remains as depressed as the average American paycheck

Trulia: Millennial homebuyers don’t care about rising interest rates

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Realtors pick their top 10 hottest housing markets for 2017

Pending home sales close out 2016 on a high note

Meet the latest hotbed for housing: Dallas, Texas

Consumer confidence hits highest level in 12 years

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.