Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates shoot up once again

Market still struggles with dwindling inventory

January 26, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
The Dow wasn’t the only thing that increased this week as mortgage rates broke free from their three-week downward trend. However, low housing supply continues to plague the market.

“The 2.8% decline in existing home sales in December is a reminder of the lack of homes for sale,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “According to the National Association of Realtors, supply is at its lowest level since 1999, a factor that should support higher house prices regardless of the oscillations of the mortgage rate.”

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.19% for the week ending Jan. 26, 2017. This is an increase from last week’s 4.09% and from last year’s 3.79%.

The 15-year FRM also increased to 3.4%, up from 3.34% last week and from 3.07% last year.

However, the five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage decreased slightly to 3.2%. This is down from 3.21% last week but still up from last year’s 2.9%.

“The 10-year Treasury yield increased more than 10 basis points this week,” Becketti said. “The 30-year mortgage rate moved up as well to 4.19%, a 10 basis point jump. This week marks the first increase in the mortgage rate since Dec. 29.”

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

