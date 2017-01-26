Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates shoot up once again

The Dow wasn’t the only thing that increased this week as mortgage rates broke free from their three-week downward trend. However, low housing supply continues to plague the market.

“The 2.8% decline in existing home sales in December is a reminder of the lack of homes for sale,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said. “According to the National Association of Realtors, supply is at its lowest level since 1999, a factor that should support higher house prices regardless of the oscillations of the mortgage rate.”

Click to Enlarge

(Source: Freddie Mac)

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.19% for the week ending Jan. 26, 2017. This is an increase from last week’s 4.09% and from last year’s 3.79%.

The 15-year FRM also increased to 3.4%, up from 3.34% last week and from 3.07% last year.

However, the five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage decreased slightly to 3.2%. This is down from 3.21% last week but still up from last year’s 2.9%.

“The 10-year Treasury yield increased more than 10 basis points this week,” Becketti said. “The 30-year mortgage rate moved up as well to 4.19%, a 10 basis point jump. This week marks the first increase in the mortgage rate since Dec. 29.”