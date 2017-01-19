Lending The Ticker

Freddie Mac: Mortgage rates hit third straight week of declines

But 10-year Treasury yield ticks up

January 19, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
Mortgage rates dropped for the third week in a row after rising significantly after President-elect Donald Trump won the election, however, the 10-year Treasury did see an increase.

“After trending down for most of the week, the 10-year Treasury yield rose following the release of the CPI report,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sean Becketti said.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased yet again to 4.09% for the week ending Jan. 19, 2017. This is down from last week’s 4.12% but still up from last year’s 3.81%.

The 15-year FRM decreased from last week’s 3.37% to 3.34% this week. This is still up from last year’s 3.1%.

The five-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage decreased to 3.21%, down from 3.23% last week but up from last year’s 2.91%.

“In contrast, the 30-year mortgage rate fell three basis points to 4.09%, the third straight week of declines,” Becketti said.

Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

