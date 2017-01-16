Top 10 cities with homes most threatened by heavy winds

In some cities, the threat of rising interest rates, higher home prices or even lack of housing inventory aren’t the only threats to potential homebuyers.

In addition to battling these economic factors, some homeowners must also fight against natural disasters that can not only destroy homes, but also increase homeowner insurance costs and decrease the home’s value.

In its latest report, CoreLogic rated the top cities at risk of hazardous wind conditions in its Windy City Index. The ranking among the nation's largest 279 metros incorporates both the number of wind events, measured at the city center plus a 10-mile radius, as well as the total force caused by any severe wind gusts of 60 mph or more.

“Wind can cause significant damage whether associated with an actual hurricane or not,” CoreLogic Product Manager Curtis McDonald said. “Wind speeds of 92 mph, even without a hurricane – as seen in Tallahassee – can be a significant threat to life and property.”

“Hurricane Matthew's high winds will result in insurance claims related specifically to wind events, and with insurance industry estimates putting wind damage at 25% of all insurance claims each year, that percentage will likely be higher in 2016 due to Matthew,” McDonald said.

Here are the top 10 cities with the highest Wind City ranking:

10. Charleston, South Carolina

Number of wind events: 12 Max wind speed: 86 mph

9. Clarksville, Tennessee

Number of wind events: 15 Max wind speed: 70 mph

8. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Number of wind events: 13 Max wind speed: 73 mph

7. Little Rock, Arkansas

Number of wind events: 14 Max wind speed: 70 mph

6. Louisville, Kentucky

Number of wind events: 13 Max wind speed: 68 mph

5. Columbia, South Carolina

Number of wind events: 18 Max wind speed: 67 mph

4. Cincinnati, Ohio

Number of wind events: 16 Max wind speed: 79 mph

3. Jackson, Mississippi

Number of wind events: 21 Max wind speed: 71 mph

2. Reno, Nevada

Number of wind events: 14 Max wind speed: 90 mph

1. Nashville, Tennessee