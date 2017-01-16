Real Estate The Ticker

Top 10 cities with homes most threatened by heavy winds

CoreLogic gives its Windy City index

January 16, 2017
Kelsey Ramírez
KEYWORDS CoreLogic Natural Disaster Wind Wind City Index
tornado home

In some cities, the threat of rising interest rates, higher home prices or even lack of housing inventory aren’t the only threats to potential homebuyers.

In addition to battling these economic factors, some homeowners must also fight against natural disasters that can not only destroy homes, but also increase homeowner insurance costs and decrease the home’s value.

In its latest report, CoreLogic rated the top cities at risk of hazardous wind conditions in its Windy City Index. The ranking among the nation's largest 279 metros incorporates both the number of wind events, measured at the city center plus a 10-mile radius, as well as the total force caused by any severe wind gusts of 60 mph or more.

“Wind can cause significant damage whether associated with an actual hurricane or not,” CoreLogic Product Manager Curtis McDonald said. “Wind speeds of 92 mph, even without a hurricane – as seen in Tallahassee – can be a significant threat to life and property.”

“Hurricane Matthew's high winds will result in insurance claims related specifically to wind events, and with insurance industry estimates putting wind damage at 25% of all insurance claims each year, that percentage will likely be higher in 2016 due to Matthew,” McDonald said.

Here are the top 10 cities with the highest Wind City ranking:

10. Charleston, South Carolina

Number of wind events: 12

Max wind speed: 86 mph

South Carolina

9. Clarksville, Tennessee

Number of wind events: 15

Max wind speed: 70 mph

8. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Number of wind events: 13

Max wind speed: 73 mph

7. Little Rock, Arkansas

Number of wind events: 14

Max wind speed: 70 mph

Arkansas

6. Louisville, Kentucky

Number of wind events: 13

Max wind speed: 68 mph

5. Columbia, South Carolina

Number of wind events: 18

Max wind speed: 67 mph

SC

4. Cincinnati, Ohio

Number of wind events: 16

Max wind speed: 79 mph

Ohio

3. Jackson, Mississippi

Number of wind events: 21

Max wind speed: 71 mph

2. Reno, Nevada

Number of wind events: 14

Max wind speed: 90 mph

Lt. Jim Dangle

1. Nashville, Tennessee

Number of wind events: 21

Max wind speed: 72 mph

Tenn

Reprints

Related Articles

Happy Halloween! Here are the top spots with the most “haunted” houses

#HurricaneMatthew threatens millions of homes along coast

Here are 2016’s top 10 most popular homes for sale

Me
Kelsey Ramírez is a Reporter at HousingWire. Ramírez is a recent journalism graduate of University of Texas at Arlington. Ramírez previously covered hard issues such as homelessness and domestic violence and began at HousingWire as an Editorial Assistant.

Recent Articles by Kelsey Ramírez

Another Texas city sees record-setting year in 2016

Wells Fargo to close more than 400 branches

Airbnb cashes in on Super Bowl LI

Higher mortgage rates will hit hardest in these 5 counties

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
December/January 2017

What will the mortgage industry look like with a new sheriff in town?

While other state and federal regulatory bodies overlap in their regulation of the mortgage industry, the very particular consumer focus of the CFPB is not duplicated by any other body. Will deregulation mean a return to the Wild West lending atmosphere that led to the financial crisis? What happens next? We asked John Socknat, partner at Ballard Spahr, to weigh in on what mortgage lenders and servicers can expect from a Trump administration.

Feature

2016 HW Vanguard Award winners

LendingReal EstateServicing
Amid the potential new direction from the White House, Congress and regulators, leadership in our industry is more important than ever. Which is why HousingWire is proud to present the 40 winners of our 2016 Vanguard award. These leaders from all segments of the mortgage ecosphere demonstrate that our industry is more than capable of meeting the challenges that lie ahead.

Commentary

State of the private money industry

InvestmentsLending
The marketplace is full of hard and private money lenders — it will come down to who can best assist investors in completing their goals, whether that be by providing quicker close times, or with more accurate valuations. With how many options there are for borrowers, lenders will need to start competing for marketshare as borrowers shop their situations to multiple lenders, leveraging the offers against each other. This process will force lenders to update their guidelines, or be forced out of the market.