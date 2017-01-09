Autopsy report reveals Abilene real estate agent’s true cause of death

A new report shows real estate agent Thomas Niblo’s true cause of death, and confirms the agent’s death was in fact a homicide.

The death of the 54-year-old agent occurred on December 12th, when he was shot and killed inside his home, an act which police believe wasn’t random. Niblo’s wife and dog managed to escape unharmed.

Now, the preliminary autopsy report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office shows Niblo’s death was actually caused from being struck in his head, face, abdomen, torso, left and right extremities and left and right legs.

Niblo was shot a total of eight times, according to an article by Andrew McMillan for KTXS.

Abilene police already arrested Niblo’s brother-in-law Luke Sweetser on charges of theft of a firearm, and in connection with the murder. Police even filed warrants for his and his wife’s phones.

Now, however, police could be eyeing a new suspect in the case. Early Tuesday morning, police detectives acquired a search warrant for the cellphone records of a man who previously dated one of Niblo’s daughters, according to an article by Brooke Crum for Abilene Reporter.

Investigators say there could be a connection in the phone records, and are looking for subscriber information, text message content and historical call data and text logs such as cell site locations and legend information from November 28th to December 19th.

The search warrant states that while the man can remember details about his afternoon on December 12th, details about the morning Niblo was killed are more foggy.

Despite the warrant, the 35-year-old man, who was upset after his relationship with Niblo’s daughter ended badly a few years ago, was not charged with a crime or arrested, according to the article.

Sweetser, who is fighting his high bond amount, is scheduled for a bond reduction hearing on Friday.