UPDATE: Abilene police file warrants for phones of murdered agent’s sister, brother-in-law

Police filed warrants for the phone records of Luke Sweetser and his wife Elloise Sweetser after the murder of her brother, 54-year-old real estate agent Tom Niblo.

Luke Sweetser was arrested last week for the theft of a firearm and police said the arrest was in connection with Niblo's murder. Niblo was shot and killed in his home in Abilene, Texas on Dec. 12.

Later, police obtained warrants for Sweetser's DNA to compare to the DNA found on the a stolen gun that was obtained in connection to the shooting.

Now, police released warrants for the phones and phone records that belong to Sweetser and his wife, according to an article by Andrew McMillan for KTXS. One warrant states the police seek all data on the phones including call logs, text messages, web history, Facebook messages, contact information and stored electronic data from Jan. 1 to Dec. 12, 2016.

From the article:

That warrant says any and all evidence found in the phones is related to first-degree felony murder. Another warrant was filed for a phone number whose owner wasn't identified. That warrant states police seek the data and phone records from Oct. 1 - Oct. 30. Police also filed search warrants to look through computers, tablets, and other electronic devices that were recovered from Niblo's house at 3774 Woodridge Drive and Sweetser's residence at 1618 Sylvan Drive, and seized items that were in police possession.

Police found six spent casings from a .4 caliber gun inside Niblo’s house, spent bullets, and a .4 caliber pistol, according to the article. Police also found mud on the floor in the home.

So what exactly were police looking for?

From the article:

Police also sought "bloody, muddy, or wet" footwear or clothing, along with .40 caliber ammunition, shell casings, or a .40 caliber handgun inside the safe. None of those items were recovered from the safe, but another warrant was filed for Luke Sweetser's shoes.

Meanwhile, Abilene police were seen searching Elm Creek near the home. One man was seen in a wet suit with what appeared to be a metal detector searching through the waters of the creek, according to an article by Jamie Burch for KTXS.

Sweetser’s attorney, Lynn Ingalsbe, is seeking to reduce Sweetser’s bond to no more than $15,000 due to his lack of criminal history and because he was only arrested on theft of firearm charges, according to another article by Burch for KTXS.