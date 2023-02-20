Logan Mohtashami on the collapse in housing investor demand

On today’s episode, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami about the collapse in investor demand and why that hasn’t created a spike in housing inventory. The two also discuss the bond market and mortgage rates.



