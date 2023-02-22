Rocket finds itself at a crossroads, plus more mortgage M&As

On today’s episode, Managing Editor James Kleimann talks with editor Angelica Leicht about all that’s happening in the mortgage landscape, including acquisitions, deals, reverse happenings and existing sales from January. And, a little bit about the current saga happening at Rocket Mortgage.



