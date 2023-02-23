HW Media
Brian Webster of NotaryCam talks all things leadership and corporate strategy

Today’s episode features a great conversation with Brian Webster, the president of NotaryCam. Brian goes into his incredible background that starts from Freddie Mac to the CFPB to Wells Fargo and then, finally, into the fintech ecosystem.

Clayton and Brian also talk about the impact that Brian has had on the industry through his role in the development of TRID, his thoughts about M&As, corporate strategy and how the right leadership approach can accelerate growth and business outcomes for tech and lending leaders. Also, tune in to hear Clayton geek out over his passion for innovation in deal-making!

The Housing News podcast explores the most important topics happening in mortgage, real estate, and fintech. Each week a new mortgage or real estate executive joins the show to add perspective to the top stories crossing HousingWire’s news desk. Hosted by Clayton Collins and produced by the HW Media team.

