Big exec changes at Rocket and ICE, plus Zillow’s long-term strategy
On today’s episode, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Managing Editor James Kleimann about Jay Farner leaving Rocket, Joe Tyrrell leaving ICE, Zillow earnings, and more.
Related to this episode:
- Jay Farner is leaving Rocket Companies
- Tim Bowler named president of ICE Mortgage Technology
- Zillow’s ‘housing super app’ vision takes shape
