Kevin Parra, CEO of Plaza Home Mortgage on 2023 Strategy and the Capacity Curve

Today, Plaza CEO Kevin Parra shares how his career as a mortgage lending executive has shaped the actions he is taking to prepare for 2023 and beyond. The conversation focuses on cost-efficient lending, focusing on single-channel strategies and building cultures that support recruiting and retaining the best people.

Kevin addresses some of the industry’s biggest challenges including reducing headcount to match the volume and capacity curve, mortgage rate lock-down issues, and homebuyer affordability. Clayton and Kevin also uncover opportunities in buydown programs, renovation lending, and adjusting strategies to win market share.

The conversation with Parra spotlights the benefits of experience and a steady hand when economic indicators are opaque.

