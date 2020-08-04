Zillow Offers resumes buying houses in all operating markets

Since pausing all iBuying services in March due to COVID-19, Zillow Offers has now resumed in all of its operating markets.

As of Tuesday, home sellers in Las Vegas, South Florida, the Tampa Bay Region and Houston have the option to sell their homes to Zillow’s iBuying service, Zillow Offers. This brings the total of operating markets to 24 out of 24.

“Starting today, homeowners in all 24 Zillow Offers markets once again have a way to sell their home with more certainty and control, and with more peace of mind around health and safety,” said Zillow President Jeremy Wacksman in a statement.

“People still need and want to move, and I’m proud of the work the Zillow Offers team and all of our local partners have done to adapt our protocols and adopt new technologies so we are able to deliver a safer, more digital and streamlined real estate experience for them,” Wacksman said.

About a month ago, iBuying resumed in Los Angeles; Riverside, California; Minneapolis; Cincinnati; and Orlando, Florida.

As Zillow re-enters the market during the pandemic, it said it is also launching a health-safety initiative to protect its customers, employees and partners. Another pandemic-driven solution is Zillow’s self-guided, in-person tours.

Zillow said for-sale homes will undergo an additional cleaning regimen, and personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, will be recommended for all people entering the properties. Also, the number of in-person tours will be limited to allow for healthy distancing.

Last week, Zillow Offers announced its partnership with homebuilder, D.R. Horton, allowing buyers of new construction homes to sell their current homes directly to Zillow through its iBuying solution.