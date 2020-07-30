Zillow announces partnership with homebuilder D.R. Horton

Zillow has announced a partnership with homebuilder D.R. Horton, allowing buyers of new construction homes to sell their current homes directly to Zillow through its iBuying solution, Zillow Offers.

D.R. Horton customers selling their current home through Zillow Offers receive an extended closing timeline of up to eight months, and the flexibility to modify the closing date to better align both transactions, the iBuyer said.

“We are excited to partner with Zillow to bring more convenience and flexibility to the home-buying experience,” said Donald R. Horton, chairman of D.R. Horton, in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to provide our customers with new options to streamline the process of selling their existing home, and help them move into their new D.R. Horton home more efficiently.”

With Zillow Offers, sellers can avoid prepping their home for sale and hosting open houses or showings. Sellers start the process by answering a few questions about their home, upload photos and receive an offer in about 48 hours.

D.R. Horton homebuyers who sell their home via Zillow Offers may also be eligible to receive cash credits at closing on top of free local moving services.

This partnership will be marketed on all D.R. Horton home listings on Zillow.

“Buying a new home is an exciting time, and we’re proud to collaborate with the nation’s largest home builder to help people unlock life’s next chapter,” said Arik Prawer, president of the Zillow Homes Division in a statement.