Zimpfer and Wheeler on Biden’s housing agenda
The two discuss what a Biden presidency could mean for housing, as well as what the housing market could look like in 2021.

Student loans hinder saving for a down payment, NAR finds
As the year comes to a close, the National Association of Realtors has released its 2020 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

Turning first-time borrowers into customers for life
As lenders close a record-breaking year, the opportunity to develop lifetime relationships with your mortgage customers has never been greater.

Mortgage rates rise from record low to 2.84%
The average U.S. mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed loan rose this week, up 6 basis points from the previous all-time low record set last week.

Why Jay Farner is “puzzled” by Rocket’s disappointing stock price

Despite record origination and $6.55B in profits YTD, Wall Street hasn't embraced the lender. We look at why

Jay-Farner-Quicken-Loans-HW

You can understand Jay Farner’s frustration: Rocket Companies just had the most productive quarter in the history of residential mortgage lending. It thumped competitors with a record $89 billion in originations in the third quarter, and made $3 billion in profits. In fact, through the first three quarters of the year, Rocket has made a stunning $6.55 billion in profits.

The highlights from the third quarter alone were impressive by any standard: Rocket claimed big gains in Millennial adoption of its tech platform. It also inked several partnerships that could boost its purchase business, something analysts and investors have said they want to see in order to justify long-term forecasts. And though gain-on-sale margins fell from 5.19% to 4.52%, they were still well above expectations.

Rocket announced that it would be buying up to $1 billion in common stock over the next two years, which should raise the price. Add that to a low-rate environment that is expected to continue well in 2021, and the forecasts should be quite favorable, right?

Despite all that, Rocket’s stock at the close of business Wednesday was trading at a ho-hum $21.60, slightly above the $21.50 price it closed at on its Aug. 6 debut. As of Thursday at 1:45 p.m. EST, it’s been trading around $21.76.

Farner appeared on Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money” show on Wednesday evening, where the two discussed the confounding situation.

“That frankly makes no sense to me,” Cramer said.

Farner replied: “You’ve got me puzzled too on what’s going on with the stock. We’re super excited about what we’re doing over here.”

