MBS Highway’s Barry Habib on the 2021 housing market
MBS Highway’s Barry Habib on the 2021 housing market

In this episode, Habib discusses mortgage rates, what a new administration means for housing and how the industry can build an empire in 2021.

Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond
Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond

Join a panel of industry experts as they provide an economic outlook for 2021 and a discussion with regional bankers on how they are managing credit risk over the next several years.

The tech solution giving lenders an advantage
The tech solution giving lenders an advantage

These solutions are designed to empower the community lender to offer personalized services to both the borrower and the real estate agent partner.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Mortgage

Wells Fargo continues to cede mortgage market share

Originations were down 12.5% in the fourth quarter

Wells Fargo, the second-biggest mortgage lender in the nation, continued to cede market share to nonbank rivals in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The lender originated $53.94 billion in the fourth quarter, a 12.5% decline from the prior quarter, when the bank originated $61.6 billion in mortgages. It also represents a not-insignificant decline from the $59.8 billion the San Francisco-based bank originated in the fourth quarter of 2019.

According to the earnings statement, Wells Fargo dropped slightly in its retail originations, to $32.2 billion. Its correspondent business fell to $21.6 billion in originations, from $28.8 billion in the prior quarter.

The bank serviced $856 billion in residential mortgages in the fourth quarter, a drop from the $917 billion in originated in the third quarter.

Wells Fargo also said that over 10,000 first-lien mortgages it services have deferred payments.

Amid record-high origination volumes, mortgage fraud risk is down – Here’s why

CoreLogic’s annual Mortgage Fraud Report found that the risk of mortgage fraud for the 12 months ending June 2020 decreased 26.3% year-over-year nationally.

Presented by: CoreLogic

Overall, the bank’s customer banking division posted income of $1.36 billion in the fourth quarter, a decline of 21%.

Wells Fargo’s top depository rival, JPMorgan Chase, originated $32.5 billion in residential mortgages, a 12.5% sequential gain. Unlike Wells, it grew its correspondent business from $8.3 billion in the third quarter to $12.4 billion in the final four months of the year.

Both banks, however, are losing market share to nonbank rivals like Rocket Companies and United Wholesale Mortgage, both of which have been on a tear over the past year.

Neither have released their fourth-quarter earnings statements yet, but Rocket is expected to greatly outperform Wells Fargo on originations. It originated $89 billion in mortgages in the third quarter, a record. UWM, which operates only in the wholesale mortgage, has been nipping at Wells Fargo’s heels. It originated $54 billion in mortgages during the third quarter.

A recent analysis by Inside Mortgage Finance found that IMBs were the servicers of $4 trillion of outstanding agency mortgage-backed-securities at the end of 2020. It gave IMBs a 56% share of the servicing market, shrinking the depositories’ share to 42.2%.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

American flag waving with the Capitol Hill
Texas Realtor who stormed Capitol responds to backlash

A week after the insurrection at the Capitol, Frisco, Texas-based Realtor Jenna Ryan released a statement condemning the violence, even after multiple videos and photos surfaced – including ones that she filmed herself – of Ryan participating in the insurrection.

Jan 13, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Front view laptop on white table. Nearby is document paper, pencil holder. In modern office workplace.
People movers: Cherry Creek Mortgage, Knock, Radian, Atlas Title

People Movers provides updates about the business professionals making waves in real estate and mortgage. Here’s the latest.

Jan 15, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please