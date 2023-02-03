HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
Overcoming 2023’s biggest appraisal challenges
Overcoming 2023’s biggest appraisal challenges
Housing Market Tracker: Housing inventory falls once more
Housing Market Tracker: Housing inventory falls once more
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
HousingWire Virtual Demo Day
Altos Research’s Mike Simonsen on the market’s 2023 bounce back
Altos Research’s Mike Simonsen on the market’s 2023 bounce back
Mortgage

USAA Federal Savings Bank cuts 130 positions in real estate lending 

The real estate lending group’s origination volume dropped to $5.17 billion in 2022 — a decline of about 39%

San Antonio, Texas-headquartered USAA eliminated 130 positions in the real estate lending group amid projections that the mortgage industry will shrink in 2023.

The layoffs at USAA Federal Savings Bank represent about 1.6% of the total bank workforce, Bradley Russell, USAA’s corporate spokesperson, confirmed. 

“In order to continue exceptional service to our members, we sometimes make hard business decisions to ensure we are adapting to our members’ needs and changes in the marketplace,” Russell said in an e-mailed response. “Sometimes that means investing more heavily in growth areas and scaling back or stopping work in others.”

Origination volume for USAA Federal Savings Bank dropped 39% in 2022, declining to $5.17 billion from $8.47 in 2021, mortgage data platform Modex showed. While refis consisted of 56.7% of the total volume in 2021, its origination shifted toward purchase mortgages, which accounted for 73.1% of last year’s production.

The bank has 197 active loan officers and 12 branches across the country. 

The company is offering impacted employees “a full suite of benefits, services, and tools to help with the transition, including a paid transition period and career workshops,” according to Russell.

The firm said it often finds positions elsewhere at USAA for those affected and encourages the impacted employees to apply for roles within its bank, property and casualty insurance group, and life insurance company. 

The bank held at least two rounds of layoffs in 2022, according to San Antonio Express-News. The outlet reported 90 positions were eliminated in March amid projections of a decline in origination volume.

In August, the bank issued pink slips to an undisclosed number of employees in human resources, client advising, information technology, according to the outlet.

USAA, founded in 1922 by a group of military officials, provides insurance, banking, investment and retirement services and products to military members, veterans and qualifying family members.

It has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations, with about 38,000 employees across the world. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_44460269
Altos Research housing market predictions for 2023 HW+

We might only be a few weeks into 2023, but these first weeks have been rich with informative data on the housing market.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please