11 Twitter accounts to help you stay up-to-date on the housing market

Twitter has become somewhat ubiquitous in today’s social media landscape, with more than 200 million users worldwide.

The timeline moves about as quickly as the news does, which is why it can be such a valuable resource for those trying to keep up with current events. Mortgage professionals are no exception – whether you find yourself tweeting for work or in your free time, you may also want to follow accounts for people and organizations that are relevant to the industry in order to stay up-to-date on the latest news about the housing market.

We’ve curated a list of 11 Twitter accounts you should follow to gain the latest insights and analysis of the housing market and economy.

Logan Mohtashami: (@​​LoganMohtashami) Logan Mohtashami is a housing data analyst, financial writer and blogger who covers the U.S. economy and specializes in the housing market. He is also our lead analyst and “chart guy” at HousingWire. Now retired, Mohtashami has years of direct lending experience and his astute analysis of economic data allows him to present a unique, informed and unbiased perspective on the financial markets. His Twitter includes links to his analyses and podcast appearances.

Dr. Jessica Lautz: (@JessicaLautz) Dr. Jessica Lautz is the vice president of Demographics and Behavioral Insights for the National Association of Realtors’ Research group. Dr. Lautz’ research focuses on analyzing trends for both NAR members and housing consumers. She regularly speaks at events and her work is often cited in media outlets. She was also named a 2021 HousingWire Woman of Influence. Dr. Lautz regularly tweets about her speaking engagements and articles she’s consulted on, as well as provides commentary on NAR reporting.

Len Kiefer: (@lenkiefer) Len Kiefer is the deputy chief economist at Freddie Mac. Kiefer has expertise in forecasting/predictive modeling, mortgage markets and housing. His work focuses on helping Freddie Mac develop its economic outlook, including forecasts of trends in the economy and housing markets. He also conducts research and analysis around economic trends, providing commentary and analysis. On his account, Kiefer shares charts and insights about the housing economy.

Bill McBride: (@calculatedrisk) Bill McBride is the author of the Calculated Risk economics blog and writes a real estate newsletter. He has a background in management, finance and economics, and holds an MBA from the University of California, Irvine. Calculated Risk has been cited by a variety of publications in lists of must-follow economic and financial blogs. In addition to linking to his blog for commentary on housing numbers, McBride also tweets about other economic reports.

Odeta Kushi: (@odetakushi) Odeta Kushi is the deputy chief economist for First American Financial Corporation and is responsible for analysis, commentary and forecasting trends in the real estate and mortgage markets. Her research has been published by outlets such as the Wall Street Journal and Business Insider and she is regularly featured on CNBC and Bloomberg. Kushi also co-hosts the REconomy Podcast, which discusses economic issues that impact real estate, housing and affordability. On Twitter, Kushi breaks down housing data in informative threads that include useful charts for data visualization.

John Burns: (@johnburnsjbrec) John Burns founded John Burns Real Estate Consulting, a leading U.S. real estate research firm, in 2001. The John Burns Real Estate Consulting research and consulting team collects and analyzes as much housing industry information as possible in order to help its clients make informed investment decisions. Burns specializes in real estate market research, housing analysis, strategic planning, financial analysis and valuation. His account includes data from a variety of sources, including JBREC.

Educational organizations and institutions that keep you in the know

Realtor.com Economics: (@RDC_Economics) Realtor.com offers a comprehensive list of for-sale properties and the information and tools needed to make informed decisions about real estate. Realtor.com Economic Research combines proprietary metrics with the latest economic data and other industry statistics to produce a timely view of the market. On Twitter, the Realtor.com economics team provides expert insights on housing, the economy and real estate, including a Weekly Housing Trends View.

NAR Research: (@NAR_Research) The National Association of Realtors is the country’s largest trade association, with more than 1.5 million members, involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. NAR aims to position Realtors as consumers’ best source of information on the real estate transaction. The association produces housing statistics on the national, regional and metro-market level where data is available, including reports such as its Housing Affordability Index. NAR’s research Twitter account shares insights from the association’s experts about the economy and housing market.

Mortgage Bankers Association: (@MBAMortgage) The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) is the national association representing the real estate finance industry, as well as its leading advocate. The association represents all segments of the real estate finance industry, uniting the interests of a variety of stakeholders. The MBA supports its members’ success in part with its news and research, which include critical industry economic data. The association shares these reports and insights on its Twitter account.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac: (@FannieMae, @FreddieMac) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are the two government-sponsored enterprises of the housing industry. Fannie Mae was chartered to provide a reliable source of affordable mortgage financing across the country, and Freddie Mac was chartered to support the housing finance system and to help ensure a reliable and affordable supply of mortgage funds across the country. Both GSEs provide market intelligence and expertise to help clarify changes and trends in the housing and economic environment, including forecasts, analyses and expert perspectives. By following the two on Twitter, you can be sure to keep up with the latest insights and outlooks.

Quick tip: If you find that your housing-specific follows are getting lost among the rest of your timeline, you can use the Lists feature on Twitter to create a curated list of accounts that you can check separately from your main timeline.

Do you have more recommendations for must-follows? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to follow HousingWire for even more news and analysis on the housing market!