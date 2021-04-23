Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower

Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

The unique challenges facing minority first-time homebuyers
The unique challenges facing minority first-time homebuyers

In this episode, we interview Timothy Demry, a real estate agent in San Francisco’s Bay Area, about his experience serving minority first-time homebuyers.

Credit scores, and the end of mortgage forbearance
Credit scores, and the end of mortgage forbearance

In a panel at MBA's spring conference, credit reporting experts broke down how transparency in credit reporting helped borrowers scores stay afloat.

How servicers can stay ahead of Biden’s potential regulatory changes
How servicers can stay ahead of Biden’s potential regulatory changes

Do you have the flexibilities in place to keep up with the latest changes? Find out how to remain compliant and efficient while still providing an optimal borrower experience.

Politics & MoneyMortgage

Tug of war: low mortgage rates vs. lumber supply

New home sales get impacted much more than existing home sales by rate movements

HW+ pile of lumber

Today the Census Bureau reported that in March 2021, new home sales were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,021,000. This number beats estimates.

Additionally, major positive revisions were made to the sales number of the previous months. I expect this month’s headline to be revised lower a tad next month, but even considering that, this report was the best new home sales report in over a decade. The headline number was solid, the revisions were all positive, and the monthly supply on a three-month average is below 4.3 months. 

New home sales get impacted much more than existing home sales by movements in mortgage rates. Mortgage rates from 4.75% to 5% created a supply spike in 2018. At that time, we worked from the weakest new home sales and housing starts recovery ever, and sales were not high, historically speaking. My forecast for the bond market was that it would fall in 2019, and if world growth slowed down, the 10-year yield would get below 2%. This would drive mortgage rates much lower than the 5% levels of 2018. 

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Most Popular Articles

Aerial View of suburben Houses n sunset - germany
Here it is: A bill to help first-time homebuyers

The newest iteration of a first-time homebuyer tax credit has several significant restrictions. And it’s not a tax credit.

Apr 15, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_327906029
Ocwen to buy Texas Capital’s correspondent business

Ocwen will buy Texas Capital’s correspondent lending business, as well as a $14 billion MSR portfolio, the firm announced this week.

Apr 23, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please