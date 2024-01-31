Top sales team joins The Real Brokerage

The top-producing Suarez Team is joining real estate firm The Real Brokerage, according to a company announcement on Wednesday.

Powered by James and Roxanne Suarez, the 10-person team serves the greater Los Angeles market, including Silicon Beach, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills and the South Bay. Before joining Real, the team was affiliated with Keller Williams Beverly Hills.

Real president Sharran Srivatsaa expressed his enthusiasm in welcoming the Suarez Team to his brokerage.

“I know that they will thrive in our culture of collaboration and teamwork and be role models for the entire organization,” Srivatsaa said in a statement.

In 2022, the Suarez Team had a total of 150 transaction sides, leading to $210,350,336 in sales volume, according to the 2023 America’s Best list. The California-based team ranked No. 25 for sides and No. 14 for volume.

“This move isn’t just about changing brokerages; it represents a forward-thinking approach and movement in line with the evolving direction of the real estate sector,” James Suarez said in a statement. “Real’s commitment to training, Sharran’s unmatched forward-thinking leadership, the best profit share model and opportunities to build long-term wealth through stock ownership made the decision to join Real very easy.”

Earlier in January, Real announced the addition of the PREMIERE Group, a mega team based in North Carolina. Real currently boasts more than 14,000 agents across all 50 states. In third-quarter 2023, the firm reported a 92% annualized gain in revenue to $214.6 million, but it still recorded a net loss of $4 million.