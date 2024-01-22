Top mega team joins The Real Brokerage

Top-producing mega team PREMIERE Group is joining fast-growing firm The Real Brokerage, according to an announcement on Monday.

Founded in 2017 in Greensboro, North Carolina by David Keener, the PREMIERE Group operates as a teamerage, providing agents with marketing and operations resources. The teamerage was previously brokered at eXp Realty.

Although it is based in North Carolina, PREMIERE Group operates in 38 markets across 20 states, and it has a goal of being in all 50 states by the end of 2025, according to the release.

“Dave’s decision to bring PREMIERE to Real is a monumental testament to the Real model and what our company offers top teams,” Sharran Srivatsaa, the president of Real, said in a statement. “In less than three years, Dave and his team have grown PREMIERE from less than two dozen agents to more than 200. His vision of building a tech-first, agent-centric brokerage aligns with our mission at Real. I’m thrilled to welcome Dave and the entire PREMIERE team to Real and to be able to provide a platform that helps them achieve their national expansion goals in a manner that supports their culture and dedication to serving clients.”

Keener’s teamerage was ranked No. 61 nationwide by transaction sides among all mega teams in the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand rankings, after the teamerage closed 701 transaction sides in 2022. This transaction side count earned PREMIERE Group the distinction of the No. 5 ranking in its home state of North Carolina. Additionally, the teamerage’s $180.853 million sales volume in 2022, earned it the No. 7 ranking in the state in the 2023 rankings.

“PREMIERE was built to be a different kind of brokerage team, so this was not a move we entered lightly. It was important to us to be able to maintain the values that differentiate PREMIERE,” Keener said in a statement. “After looking at a lot of models, Real is the only brokerage ideally set up for teams – it’s not only got a strong agent-centric culture that offers wealth-building opportunities, the Real platform is designed to ensure agents provide a great experience for clients.”

The Real Brokerage currently has over 14,000 agents across all 50 states. In Q3 2023, the firm reported a 92% annual gain in revenue to $214.6 million, but it still recorded a net loss of $4.0 million.