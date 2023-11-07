Agent commission lawsuits cast long shadow over VA, FHA borrowers

Top indie brokerage John L. Scott acquires Sterling Johnston Real Estate

The acquisition of the Redmond, Washington-based brokerage adds 43 agents to John L. Scott

West Coast juggernaut independent brokerage John L. Scott Real Estate has acquired boutique brokerage Sterling Johnston Real Estate, based out of Redmond, Washington. The acquisition brings 43 additional agents to John L. Scott offices in the Puget Sound region, according to published reports. 

Sterling Johnston executives Tucker Petrzelka, Brooke Nortness and Eirik Olsen will join John L. Scott’s primary Bellevue office, Seattle Agent Magazine reported

John L. Scott currently has more than 100 offices spread across Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California, according to the brokerage’s website

“John L. Scott is a company that genuinely cares about their brokers and places great value on building individual relationships,” Sterling Johnston co-founder and president Derek Bunyard said in a press release. “Their leadership is dedicated to innovation and staying ahead in a constantly evolving market.”

The acquisition did not include SJA Property Management, Sterling Johnston’s property management arm. As a result, the company will continue to manage its portfolio of over 900 properties in the Seattle area independently.

John L. Scott, founded in 1931, came in at No. 17 in RealTrends’ latest brokerage rankings with $11.1 billion in sales volume across 16,502 transaction sides in 2023. 

John L. Scott scooped up another Seattle metro indie brokerage, Fresh Look Real Estate, in summer 2022.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

