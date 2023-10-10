Top Chicago team joins Compass

Compass continues to expand its agent count. Top-producing, Chicago-based team, Team Pimentel, announced Tuesday that it was leaving Keller Williams North Shore West to join the Robert Reffkin-helmed firm.

The team is led by Alyssa Pimentel and consists of eight agents, including Cristina McLain, Iris Gomez, Kimberly Morales, Nathan Griffith, Sam Chapa, Yessenia Acosta and Sofia De Los Santos.

Team Pimentel serves clients in the Libertyville area and plans to continue serving clients in the North Shore area.

“We’ve wanted to bring our company to the next level for a while now, and by joining Compass, we know we can do that through increasing brand awareness and our average sales price,” Pimentel said in a statement.



She continued: “We did our due diligence and reviewed other brokerages. There was no comparison; Compass’s technology and its agent-first approach reigned superior by far.”

Pimentel comes from a real estate family, with her father becoming one of the first Latino agents in the area to become a multimillion-dollar producer.

“We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Team Pimentel, a Latina-owned powerhouse, as they join Compass and contribute to our expanding presence in the vibrant Chicago market,” Mike Gangel, a strategic growth manager at Compass, said in a statement.



Team Pimentel was ranked as the No. 34 medium-sized team in Illinois by transaction sides in the 2023 RealTrends America’s Best rankings, after recording 135 transaction sides in 2022. The team also ranked as No. 99 in the state for sales volume in 2023, after recording $29.83 million in sales volume in 2022.