Service provider LERETA appoints new CTO 

Financial services company LERETA appointed Mitch Bledsoe to the position of chief technology officer, the company announced on Tuesday.

Bledsoe joined LERETA in 2022 to serve as the senior vice president of enterprise technology. In his new role, Bledsoe will be responsible for the company’s technology innovation, design, infrastructure, application management and data service offerings.

“LERETA is committed to investing in the technology that allows us to be an industry leader, and Mitch not only brings the tech expertise but also the ability to lead and inspire teams to achieve great things,” CEO John Walsh said in a statement.

Before joining LERETA, Bledsoe occupied software development and technology management roles at numerous technology and financial services firms, including Assurant Specialty Property, CoreLogic, Verb Technology, AutoZone and First American Corp.

LERETA is a financial services company that offers a suite of nationwide real estate tax services for residential and commercial mortgages. Some of its offerings include automated online research and certification, tax bill processing, delinquent tax services and tax outsourcing service programs. The company also offers flood zone determination services. Founded in 1986, the company is headquartered in Pomona, California.