Tennessee’s Realty Executives gains top-producing family of agents

Knoxville, Tennessee-based Realty Executives have gained some top-producing agents. The founders of RE/MAX Preferred Properties, Ryan, Rich and Patti Levenson, are joining Realty Executives, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The family sold the franchise in October 2021 but remained with RE/MAX Preferred Properties until the move.

Ryan Levenson, who is the 2023 president of the East Tennessee Realtors’ Association, is a third-generation real estate agent, following his parents, Rich and Patti Levenson, into the business. In 2022, Ryan ranked as the No. 99 agent in Tennessee by sales volume in the RealTrends America’s Best rankings, closing 54.5 transaction sides and nearly $22.6 million in sales volume.

“The Levenson family is synonymous with real estate in East Tennessee,” Justin Bailey, CEO of Realty Executives, said in a statement. “They are highly respected, and we are honored they chose to continue their real estate legacy with Realty Executives.”

The Levensons said the decision to join Realty Executives was driven by the brand’s strong presence in the local market.

In 2023, Realty Executives ranked as the No. 54 brokerage in the country by transaction sides in the RealTrends 500, closing 9,701 sides in 2022 and $3.44 billion in sales volume.