Stewart Title merges Nevada offices

Stewart Title continues to tinker with its national footprint.

The title giant recently combined its two Northern Nevada divisions – Legacy Division and Western Division. Legacy was previously Capital Title, and Western was formerly Western Title Company — the latter Nevada’s sixth-oldest company, which was acquired in a purchase of 57 title offices from ET Investments in September 2020.

Together, the combined Stewart Nevada divisions have more than 120 employees.

“We are proud to combine all of our assets to continue to help Nevada property owners with all of their purchase, sale, and refinance needs,” said Sylvia Smith-Turk, division president of Stewart Title in Northern Nevada. “Rest assured, we remain a local company with a steadfast commitment to property owners and our communities in Northern Nevada.”

In addition to its Nevada moves, the company announced earlier this month it acquired Arizona-based Thomas Title & Escrow, a full-service commercial title company. Thomas Title also has offices in Texas, the Stewart group said in a Friday press release.

“Thomas has a strong reputation and a national presence that complements our current operations and creates a market-leader in commercial services,” said Steve Lessack, Stewart group president. “The Thomas name signifies high quality service and customer experience, which makes them a natural fit for us. Since last year, we have targeted investments in markets and people that will build upon our current foundation and better serve customers nationwide.”

Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO, said that the acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to expand its national commercial presence.

“This acquisition continues to show our commitment to investing in improving scale and competitive position in priority markets and services,” Eppinger said. “With recent acquisitions like Thomas Title, we are adding capabilities and scale that help us create a seamless end-to-end experience in all of our business lines.”

Stewart also recently acquired Cloudvirga, a leading fintech company that powers digital mortgages through its retail and wholesale point-of-sale systems. Ten of country’s top 40 mortgage lenders use Cloudvirga.