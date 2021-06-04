Squeezed by Margin Compression? A Plan to Push Back
Stewart adds Arizona’s Thomas Title & Escrow

Company has acquired more than a dozen companies since January

Stewart Information Services Corporation, a subsidiary of title giant Stewart Title, has acquired Arizona-based Thomas Title & Escrow.

Thomas Title & Escrow, a full-service commercial title company, was founded in 2006. Thomas Title also has offices in Texas, the Stewart group said in a Friday press release.

“Thomas has a strong reputation and a national presence that complements our current operations and creates a market-leader in commercial services,” said Steve Lessack, Stewart group president. “The Thomas name signifies high quality service and customer experience, which makes them a natural fit for us. Since last year, we have targeted investments in markets and people that will build upon our current foundation and better serve customers nationwide.”

Fred Eppinger, Stewart CEO, said that the acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to expand its national commercial presence.

“This acquisition continues to show our commitment to investing in improving scale and competitive position in priority markets and services,” Eppinger said. “With recent acquisitions like Thomas Title, we are adding capabilities and scale that help us create a seamless end-to-end experience in all of our business lines.”

Stewart recently acquired Cloudvirga, a leading fintech company that powers digital mortgages through its retail and wholesale point-of-sale systems. Ten of country’s top 40 mortgage lenders use Cloudvirga.

Acquiring Cloudvirga and Thomas Title has put the number of Stewart acquisitions in the calendar year at over a dozen now. The company also bought NotaryCam, Pro Tek Valuation Intelligence, and United States Appraisals in March. The firm also acquired A.S.K. Services, a title and search support servicer, in March. In April, Stewart acquired Prima Title, LLC, a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based company.

In late 2020, Stewart also acquired a significant number of Western U.S. operations from ET Investments, and even expanded itself into Alaska with the acquisition of Yukon Title.

