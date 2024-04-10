Spotlighting HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders

Nominations for the 2024 Marketing Leaders award are open now through April 30. This prestigious accolade recognizes the visionaries, innovators and strategists who have set new standards of marketing excellence in mortgage and real estate. HousingWire is proud to have recognized a slew of industry heavyweights since the program started.

We’re taking a look back at some of last year’s 2023 Marketing Leaders to showcase the accomplishments that helped them claim the prestigious recognition of HousingWire Marketing Leader.

Amory Wooden, Chief Marketing Officer at Anywhere Brands was honored for her vital role in generating leads and overseeing business strategy for the company’s franchise brands. With two decades of marketing experience both on the agency and the brand side, as well as a personal passion for rehabbing homes, Wooden’s know-how, grit, and fresh perspective has continued to propel the Anywhere portfolio of well-known and well-loved brands forward in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Debbie McGriff, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications, Single-Family at Freddie Mac was selected for leading the marketing team to draw a connection between what borrowers need, what housing partners value, and the solutions that make housing more accessible and sustainable. Debbie launched the marketing campaign for “A Seat at the Closing Table,” designed to train loan officers on the nuances of working with underserved borrowers and to offer toolkits and templates that will help them close more loans in minority communities. The campaign saw 67,000 impressions in our social media campaign in the first three weeks of launch.

Chelsea Vonder Haar, Senior Vice President of Marketing, helped to transform USA Mortgage’s marketing department from a small team that primarily focused on print materials to an award-winning group that now offers everything from customized social media content calendars and websites to video for thousands of stakeholders. She was crucial in expanding USA Mortgage’s offerings and developing its digital marketing to meet the current needs of mortgage loan originators and their real estate partners. She is always strategizing for the future to stay one step ahead of current market trends.

While he now serves as Chief Marketing Officer at Hoffmann Brothers, Scott Cange was selected as a 2023 Marketing Leader for his work refocusing Delmar Mortgage’s marketing initiatives toward the digital space, building lead-generating campaigns from the ground up. He continues to have major positive impacts on the company’s culture across the organization. In just one year after the rebrand, Delmar’s views on Google were up 13,400%, visits to the website are up 250%, and hundreds of leads have been driven to loan officers within our organization as a result of Cange’s efforts.