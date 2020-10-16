Some notaries are saying no to RON

California has distinguished itself as the state that may never accept remote online notarization (RON). The state has no legislation permitting RON, and has even gone so far as to write to Congress opposing proposed bills that would make RON legal in all 50 states.

Earlier this year, the state once again looked at RON legislation with its bill AB 199. After consideration in California’s judiciary committee, however, the bill died.

And now notaries are telling us why.

In California, notaries are required to take a thumbprint of the signer. This led to a famous crime being solved several years ago.

In 2008, two San Francisco Bay area men targeted 74-year-old Palm Springs resident Clifford Lambert to rob him of his home, money and eventually his life. But the criminals made one very critical error: they had an imposter, posing as Lambert, enter a notary office to sign several power of attorney documents to transfer property and possessions.