Remote online notarizationTitle/Escrow

So you want to eClose a mortgage in Virginia?

The state where it all began holds one very important advantage

eClose Virginia

In 2012, Virginia became the first U.S. state to pass legislation allowing for remote online notarization.

However, the use of RON didn’t become widespread in the U.S. until 2020, when COVID-19 forced lenders and title companies to look at new contactless options for closing mortgages and getting families into their homes.

When Virginia first passed RON legislation, it was widely believed that Virginia notaries would take care of RON closings across the entire U.S. That certainly did not end up being the case.

Unlike Texas, which has strict laws for identifying the borrower and is considered the “gold standard” for RON legislation, Virginia’s identity proofing is much less strict. Experts argue the pros and cons of the less stringent regulation, but it does allow notaries in the state much more freedom on the types of mortgages they can close.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

Residential neighborhood
Context is key with 2020 housing market data

HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami looks at the existing housing market data out today and forecasts what we should be looking for the rest of the year.

Sep 22, 2020 By

Latest Articles

construction hats HW+
New-home sales show housing ready for rescue role

While other sectors of the economy are soft, housing is ready to play its traditional countercyclical role of leading the way out of a recession, said Robert Dietz, NAHB’s chief economist. HW+ Premium Content

Sep 24, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please