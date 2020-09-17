So you want to eClose a mortgage in Texas?

Signing a mortgage via eClose in Texas has come a long way since its hard-fought adoption in 2018.

Two years later, many consider Texas to be the gold standard for eClosings, and it has been on the forefront of remote online notarization adoption “because you can do it in every county in the state,” according to Jeffrey Bode, president of Mid America Mortgage.

Given the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had across the industry, we wanted to break down the changes in the digital mortgage space and also detail how RON adoption is going in Texas.