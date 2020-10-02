Remote online notarizationTitle/Escrow

The state that may never accept RON mortgage closings

eClosing a mortgage in California

California RON

As COVID-19 swept through the U.S., there is one state that has refused to accept remote online notarization laws, even as stay-at-home orders forced many other states to temporarily accept RON.

California, the most populated state in the U.S., has no legislation permitting RON, and some experts say it never will.

In fact, California has even gone so far as to write to Congress, opposing proposed bills that would make RON legal in all 50 states, saying it was an overstep of state’s rights and that, for California, RON was not an option.

