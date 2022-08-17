SoftPro integrates with Conestoga Title Insurance Co.

Title and closing software provider SoftPro has released a new integration with Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Title Insurance Company, the firms said Wednesday.

Through the integration, Conestoga agents who are customers of SoftPro can now issue CPLs, as well as commitment and policy jackets within their title insurance software. SoftPro says that this eliminates the need to leave the platform and the reentering of data. The integration also provides agents access to state specific rate tables for Conestoga’s approved attorneys across Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware and Virginia.

The integration with Conestoga Title “is all about improving productivity and efficiencies for our customers who are their agents,” Patrick Hempen, SoftPro’s chief customer officer, said in a statement.

John Nikolaus, the president of Conestoga added: “Our company’s integration with SoftPro 360 serves to streamline operations with our appointed agents, enabling them to complete all of their commitment and policy productions within one platform.”

These services are enabled through the SoftPro 360 vendor portal, which connect SoftPro customers nationwide to a network of vendors like Conestoga Title.

Earlier this year, the title software company announced its integration with remote online notarization provider Notarize.