DataTrace integrates with title software SoftPro

Title automation company DataTrace has announced an integration with SoftPro, a real estate closing and title software company, which will allow SoftPro users to access over 560 title plants, nationwide tax and recorded property data, and more than 7 billion document images. Through the integration, SoftPro users can now automatically access DataTrace’s comprehensive products and services—including fully managed Title Product Services and tax information.

SoftPro’s business exchange tool, SoftPro360, is compatible with DataTrace, per Jim Portner, DataTrace vice president of product and strategy.

“The integration creates a more secure, fully integrated portal to SoftPro 360’s automated title search and closing process,” Portner said. “Ultimately, this integration provides SoftPro users with the insight, automation, and services needed to streamline their operations and enhance customer relations.”

DataTrace provides nationwide title production services with local, state-based expertise with its suite of examined and non-examined products, including title reports and preliminary commitments. DataTrace also offers property tax information and certification services in Colorado and Texas.

“Like SoftPro, DataTrace has a long-standing, well-respected reputation in the land title industry,” said Patrick Hempen, SoftPro chief customer officer.

Writing about title automation in a recent HousingWire feature, Diane Tomb, CEO of American Land Title Association, noted: “In the past, a title company wanting to adopt automation needed a custom software build as part of an automated process, connecting data sources enables, a title company wanting to adopt automation needed a custom software build, had to change their workflows around a new process, and provide training for their examiners to use a new interface and procedures. Tools now exist that connect data sources, enabling title reports to be quickly delivered. To help improve the title search process, many companies are using artificial intelligence and machine learning combined with underwriting guidelines — to search traditional and non-traditional property data sources.”

Speaking about how DataTrace’s TitleIQ leverages automation, Robert Karraa, DataTrace president, made a similar point in this article. “If 2020 has taught our industry anything, it’s that we need to be able to rapidly scale to meet demand and be able to do it without adding risk, cost or impacting the customer experience. Our solutions enable clients to embrace ground-breaking technologies that will fuel their business and market share growth.”

DataTrace also recently announced an integration with Qualia, giving Qualia Marketplace users direct access to DataTrace products and services without leaving the platform.