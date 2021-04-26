The drive to digital in the title industry

Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

The unique challenges facing minority first-time homebuyers
In this episode, we interview Timothy Demry, a real estate agent in San Francisco’s Bay Area, about his experience serving minority first-time homebuyers.

Credit scores, and the end of mortgage forbearance
In a panel at MBA's spring conference, credit reporting experts broke down how transparency in credit reporting helped borrowers scores stay afloat.

How servicers can stay ahead of Biden’s potential regulatory changes
Do you have the flexibilities in place to keep up with the latest changes? Find out how to remain compliant and efficient while still providing an optimal borrower experience.

Title industry embraces technology from production through closing

The title industry has used artificial intelligence and automation in various parts of the process for many years. Title production software companies have made great strides in automation that eliminates re-keying and the transferring of data from one application to another.

More and more companies — including underwriters, third-party vendors, and business process outsourcers — have started offering title production automation and using technology to improve the digitization of records. Additionally, companies are using automated reconciliation to complete this task in a timelier manner and address issues more effectively. Finally, title and escrow companies have automated communications such as email, reminders, confirmations, and notifications into title production systems.

Aside from title production, the title and settlement services industry has implemented technology and platforms that track the progress of the transaction, provide secure communication, and offer digital, intelligent closing experiences.

Who qualifies for the $25K first-time homebuyer grant

If recently introduced first-time homebuyer legislation were enacted as written, about 4.37 million people could be eligible for the down payment assistance. HW+ Premium Content

Compass acquisition could worry some California agents

Compass has reached a deal to buy real estate transaction platform Glide. The deal will likely make some California agents uneasy

