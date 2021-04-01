Remote Online Notarization, better known as RON, became a national priority in 2020, something it’s been working toward for a handful of years now. But as COVID-19 forced a new, socially distant world, 50 states were forced to take a hard look at the regulations they have around remote notarizations. This doesn’t mean that they all magically started accepting RON though (looking at you RIN – remote ink-signed notarization).

As someone who is based in Colorado and bought her first home during the pandemic, having to go through a drive-thru closing, I can personally attest to the fact that not all states were eager to jump on the RON bandwagon. After writing about RON for so many years now, I was excited to experience one firsthand. That just wasn’t the case, and looking at HousingWire Magazine’s April feature on the future of closings (page 22), it seems like I am not the only one who didn’t get the RON treatment. Be sure to read up on the roadblocks happening in California and South Carolina too.

Included in the commentaries, Diane Tomb, CEO of the American Land and Title Association, who is closely following and pushing for the adoption of eClosings, looks at the title industry as a whole, outlining how the space is embracing technology from production through closing. Read up on her insight starting on page 20.

