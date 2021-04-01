The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Appraisals & ValuationsMortgage

HousingWire Magazine: April 2021

How permanent is RON?

Remote Online Notarization, better known as RON, became a national priority in 2020, something it’s been working toward for a handful of years now. But as COVID-19 forced a new, socially distant world, 50 states were forced to take a hard look at the regulations they have around remote notarizations. This doesn’t mean that they all magically started accepting RON though (looking at you RIN – remote ink-signed notarization). 

As someone who is based in Colorado and bought her first home during the pandemic, having to go through a drive-thru closing, I can personally attest to the fact that not all states were eager to jump on the RON bandwagon. After writing about RON for so many years now, I was excited to experience one firsthand. That just wasn’t the case, and looking at HousingWire Magazine’s April feature on the future of closings (page 22), it seems like I am not the only one who didn’t get the RON treatment. Be sure to read up on the roadblocks happening in California and South Carolina too. 

Included in the commentaries, Diane Tomb, CEO of the American Land and Title Association, who is closely following and pushing for the adoption of eClosings, looks at the title industry as a whole, outlining how the space is embracing technology from production through closing. Read up on her insight starting on page 20.

HW-money-mask- stimulus check
Will trillions in stimulus push mortgage rates over 5%?

Biden’s proposed fiscal stimulus package of around $3 trillion is focused on getting the economy on better footing. So, let’s say we do get back to February 2020’s employment levels: what will that do to inflation? HW+ Premium Content

Mar 29, 2021 By

Compliance theme with blurred city lights
ServiceLink’s EXOS Title engine automates the title process so lenders can receive instant title decisions

ServiceLink’s tech-enabled title solution, EXOS Title, combines cutting-edge technology and superior customer service with a nationwide footprint – ultimately getting lenders and their clients to the closing table faster.

Apr 01, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

