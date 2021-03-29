RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth

While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
The importance of financial education for minority borrowers

In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

ClosingFintech

Qualia announces DataTrace integration

New platform accessible for Marketplace users

Qualia announced Monday a new integration with title automation company DataTrace, giving Qualia Marketplace users direct access to DataTrace products and services without leaving the platform.

DataTrace provides title search and automation solutions to the title and settlement service industries. Products now available to Marketplace users include its title production services and TaxSource, which simplifies the tax reporting process through a centralized platform with access to national tax records.

It’s another move by Qualia to try to improve the agent and customer online experience, as more and more of the industry moves to digital platforms following a year where work-from-home became the national norm.

Qualia Director of Business Development Max Lamb said that the new integration will allow agents to service their current clients “more efficiently and with fewer errors.”

“This integration will empower Qualia’s users to further streamline order processing and production in their local markets,” Lamb said. “It will also enable them to easily and confidently scale their operations to new regions.”

While within the Marketplace platform, users can access DataTrace to order services, track progress, receive status updates, manage billing, and benefit from the automated entry of completed search results.

Qualia Marketplace is Qualia’s property transfer platform that integrates vendors with title professionals.

With DataTrace now on board, Qualia boasts several online platforms aimed at centralizing the entire title and escrow process. The company announced earlier this month the release of “Qualia Scale,” a software program that allows proptech companies to attach title and escrow to their core offerings. It also acquired Adeptive Software, the creator of ResWare production software for title and escrow professionals, in December. And in November, Qualia launched a “physical document service” that enables mortgage lenders to automate the management of paper trailing documents from title partners through its own platform.

The company also launched “Qualia Post,” a post-closing solution that integrates with a lender’s LOS to automate the retrieval of closing and post-closing documents from title companies.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_233481140
About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat

According to Black Knight, there are now 11.1 million high-quality refinance candidates, the smallest the potential refi population has been in a year.

Mar 25, 2021 By

Latest Articles

online payment credit card finance manage money
Pandemic ushers in a new era of digital lending

Last year caused a remarkable shift to a digital lending model that has significantly impacted a lender’s ability to do business during these challenging times. HW+ Premium Content

Mar 29, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please