Qualia announces DataTrace integration

Qualia announced Monday a new integration with title automation company DataTrace, giving Qualia Marketplace users direct access to DataTrace products and services without leaving the platform.

DataTrace provides title search and automation solutions to the title and settlement service industries. Products now available to Marketplace users include its title production services and TaxSource, which simplifies the tax reporting process through a centralized platform with access to national tax records.

It’s another move by Qualia to try to improve the agent and customer online experience, as more and more of the industry moves to digital platforms following a year where work-from-home became the national norm.

Qualia Director of Business Development Max Lamb said that the new integration will allow agents to service their current clients “more efficiently and with fewer errors.”

“This integration will empower Qualia’s users to further streamline order processing and production in their local markets,” Lamb said. “It will also enable them to easily and confidently scale their operations to new regions.”

While within the Marketplace platform, users can access DataTrace to order services, track progress, receive status updates, manage billing, and benefit from the automated entry of completed search results.

Qualia Marketplace is Qualia’s property transfer platform that integrates vendors with title professionals.

With DataTrace now on board, Qualia boasts several online platforms aimed at centralizing the entire title and escrow process. The company announced earlier this month the release of “Qualia Scale,” a software program that allows proptech companies to attach title and escrow to their core offerings. It also acquired Adeptive Software, the creator of ResWare production software for title and escrow professionals, in December. And in November, Qualia launched a “physical document service” that enables mortgage lenders to automate the management of paper trailing documents from title partners through its own platform.

The company also launched “Qualia Post,” a post-closing solution that integrates with a lender’s LOS to automate the retrieval of closing and post-closing documents from title companies.