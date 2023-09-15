Snapdocs promotes Michael Sachdev to CEO

Snapdocs, a leading digital closing provider for the mortgage industry, announced the promotion of Michael Sachdev from president to chief executive officer.

Sachdev succeeds Snapdocs founder Aaron King, who will take on the role of executive chairman.

As CEO, Sachdev will oversee all company operations and business strategy, with input and oversight from the company’s board, the company said Thursday. As executive chairman, King will advise the company’s product strategy and connect with customers and the market.

“Snapdocs has matured from a startup into an industry leader that powers one-out-of-every-four real estate transactions,” said King. “Maximizing future success requires a high level of operational excellence, and Mike is the ideal leader to take the company to that next level. He is already a key leader at Snapdocs, and will bring his proven dedication to our customers, our team, and business results to the CEO role. I’m thrilled to be elevating Mike as our new CEO.”

Based in San Francisco and founded in 2012, Snapdocs powers millions of closings each year. The company says it combines an “open platform, patented AI technology, the largest settlement network, and a team of industry experts to ensure digital closing success.”

Sachdev joined Snapdocs in 2021 as president and has led the company’s operations. Prior to Snapdocs, he served as chief product officer at Sunrun. He spent several years as an antitrust attorney earlier in his career.

“Joining Snapdocs and being part of a company with such resilience has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career, and this is just the beginning,” Sachdev said. “Snapdocs has the right technology, people, and vision to drive the industry forward, and I look forward to continuing our work in digitally transforming the mortgage process.”