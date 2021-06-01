Technology for navigating secondary market challenges
Technology for navigating secondary market challenges

Join this webinar to learn how mortgage lenders can overcome common challenges selling their loans on the secondary market.

Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance
Logan Mohtashami talks jobs report, mortgage forbearance

Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami discusses his recent article on the latest jobs report and the most likely impact on the housing market and mortgage forbearance.

Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure
Real estate agents hold breath on commission disclosure

Whether real estate agents must tell homebuyers what commission percentage they stand to make is now in the hands of the Justice Department.

How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats
How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats

HousingWire recently spoke with Jeffrey Morelli, general manager at Truework, about what lenders can do to prepare for and overcome the growing threat of fraud and data inaccuracy.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Should you buy a home in a super-hot housing market?

Prices for both new and existing homes are through the roof

HW+ homebuyers question housing market

The world has been dealing with a significant health crisis since the beginning of 2020. This has provided the American bear troll crowd numerous opportunities to pontificate about a likely long-lasting depression. If you bought into the theories being peddled by this crash-cult crowd (who, by the way, have been infecting the discourse of economics since the creation of social media and YouTube channels) then you would have believed that the second housing market bubble crash was imminent during 2020.

But the U.S. economy recovered quicker than anyone ever imagined — well, almost everyone (wink, wink). Life is much better today than it could have been, but we are now suffering from what can only be called a first-world problem in the U.S. housing market.

Here is the problem: In the years 2020 to 2024, Mother Demographics is providing the U.S. with the most significant number of adults of first-time home-buying age ever in history — and this is during a time when we are enjoying the lowest mortgage rates. With this one-two punch, is it any wonder that the U.S. housing market has outperformed all other economic sectors during COVID-19?

If every cloud has a silver lining, then every advantage has its disadvantage. The advantage of having great housing demographics and low mortgage rates at the same time is that we will have stable demand for homes during this period. Think of it this way: Every time a person buys a home, a potential homebuyer is removed from the market for the time that person (or family) remains in the home. Since housing tenure (the length of time a person stays in a home) has been increasing, that potential homebuyer is being removed from the market for a longer time.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership and give yourself a competitive edge.

Member Benefits:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office

    • BECOME A MEMBER TODAY

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW+ real estate agent showing homes
    How is the housing market impacting real estate agents?

    There’s plenty of advice available to help buyers and sellers navigate the current market. But what about real estate agents? HW+ Premium Content

    May 27, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW-Christy-Budnick-CEO-of-BHHS
    Meet Berkshire Hathaway HomeService’s new CEO

    New Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices CEO Christy Budnick talks overseeing 370 franchises, agent tech, and competing with the iBuyers. HW+ Premium Content

    Jun 01, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please